Japan Lower House Approves Bill to Amend Seedling Law

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives passed on Thursday a bill to prevent brand fruits and other newly developed plant varieties from being taken abroad.

The bill to revise the plant variety protection and seed law was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

The legislation is expected to be enacted during the ongoing extraordinary Diet session, after passing deliberations by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. The current Diet session will run through Dec. 5.

As luxury grape saplings and other plants have made their way into South Korea and China without permission, Japan hopes to beef up protection against newly developed plant varieties by having developers limit the cultivation of such plants to Japan or a particular prefecture in the country.

Japan also aims to reduce the risk of the seeds and saplings being given to a third party by restricting the use of seeds that domestic farmers collect from new varieties they harvest.

