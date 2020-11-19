Tokyo Confirms Record 534 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed a record 534 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily count in the Japanese capital topping 500 for the first time, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo's new cases hit a record high for the second straight day after marking 493 cases on Wednesday.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s accounted for the largest group of the new infection cases in Tokyo on Thursday, at 130, followed by 110 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s and 80 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 69.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Wednesday to 38.

Daily new cases also hit a record high in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, at above 240, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, at 132, and Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, at 18.

