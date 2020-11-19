Rengo to Seek 2 Pct Pay-Scale Hike in Shunto Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, confirmed on Thursday a policy of demanding a pay-scale increase of some 2 pct in "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations in 2021.

The pay-scale hike target will be formally adopted at a meeting of Rengo's central committee on Dec. 1.

The umbrella organization of labor unions will make the pay- scale increase request for the eighth straight year, with the hike target hovering around 2 pct for six years in a row.

Tough negotiations are expected this year as the novel coronavirus crisis continues affecting businesses.

Until the 2020 shunto negotiations, companies moved to raise wages following government requests, backed by the second-longest expansion of the Japanese economy in the post-World War II period, which continued through autumn 2018.

