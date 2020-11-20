Japan Govt Yet to Meet Target for Female Managers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it has yet to achieve the target of raising the share of women among national civil servants in managerial positions to 5 pct by the end of fiscal 2020.

As of July, the share of women working as bureau chiefs or in higher posts grew by 0.2 percentage point from a year before to 4.4 pct. The proportion was a record high but still below the 5 pct goal.

The share of female section chiefs at head offices of government ministries and agencies rose by 0.6 point to 5.9 pct, also a record high but below the government’s target of 7 pct.

The government has been aiming to achieve these targets before the current fiscal ends in March next year. It is currently considering setting new goals.

Meanwhile, the share of women among national civil servants working as section chiefs at regional institutions of government agencies or in posts equivalent to assistant section chiefs at the central offices of such agencies grew by 0.7 point to 12.3 pct, surpassing the state target of 12 pct.

