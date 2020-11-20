More Bird Flu Infection Cases Found in Kagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan prefecture of Kagawa said Friday new infection cases of avian influenza believed to be of a highly pathogenic strain were found at two poultry farms in the city of Mitoyo.

The prefectural government will cull some 850,000 chickens at six locations, including poultry farms that have been visited by the same vehicles as the farms where the latest outbreaks occurred.

According to the local government, it received reports from the two farms on Thursday that the numbers of chicken deaths have increased. The chickens there later tested positive for avian influenza through simple examinations. Subsequent genetic tests found that the virus involved is likely to be highly pathogenic.

The two farms are located within some 3 kilometers from a poultry farm where a bird flu outbreak has been reported.

The other four farms have not seen infections, but will be covered by the culling measure as there is a possibility that they have been invaded by the virus.

