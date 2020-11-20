Minister Pushes KDDI, SoftBank for Mobile Plan Discounts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Ryota Takeda urged KDDI Corp. <9433> and SoftBank Corp. <9434> on Friday to offer cheaper mobile phone plans under their main brands.

The push came at a time the two major domestic mobile carriers are set to release cheaper monthly plans with available data volumes of 20 gigabytes under their budget brands in December or later, in response to the communications ministry's announcement in October of an "action plan" for lower mobile charges. Another major carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> is also considering announcing a new mobile plan.

KDDI and SoftBank "haven't come up with new plans under their main brands with many subscribers," Takeda told a press conference. "There's no meaning in preparing discounted plans only in a superficial way."

The minister suggested that the government would revise the action plan if it finds the plan is not working.

