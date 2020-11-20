Japan Confirms Record 2,429 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 2,429 cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, marking a record daily high for the third straight day.

The nationwide tally exceeded 2,000 also for three days in a row. Hokkaido reported 304 new cases, with the daily figure in the northernmost Japan prefecture topping 300 for the first time. Among the daily total were cluster infections at three locations in Sapporo, the prefectural capital, including a hospital.

Daily cases also hit a record high in the western prefecture of Osaka, at 370, in Yamaguchi Prefecture, also western Japan, at 23, in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, at 15, and in the southwestern prefecture of Oita, at 12.

In Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, more than 50 pct of hospital beds secured for coronavirus patients had been occupied as of Thursday, the prefectural government said.

In Tokyo, 522 new cases were confirmed, with the daily count in the Japanese capital exceeding 500 for the second straight day. Of them, a record 105 people caught the virus from infected family members. "Infections are spreading in a number of areas and across age groups," a Tokyo metropolitan government official said.

