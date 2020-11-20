Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases Top 500 for 2nd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo newly confirmed 522 cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count in the Japanese capital exceeding 500 for the second straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new infection cases by age, at 122, followed by 92 in their 50s, 89 in their 30s and 84 in their 40s. Patients aged 65 or over came to 80.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo fell by one from Thursday to 37.

On Friday, new cases are expected to hit a record high in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, at around 300, informed sources said.

In Iwate Prefecture, 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus, a record high for the northeastern prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]