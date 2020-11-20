Asia-Pacific Nations Agree to Aim for Green Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Energy ministers from 18 Asia-Pacific countries agreed Friday to aim for achieving green growth, or economic growth through a shift to environmentally friendly energy sources.

The agreement was included in a joint statement adopted at the day’s videoconference among the ministers from the East Asia Summit forum member nations.

In the online meeting, participants discussed measures to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and secure stable energy supplies at a time when efforts for decarbonization are being made worldwide in order to curb climate change.

Japan’s industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama briefed other participating ministers on the country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Noting that some countries have no other choice but to use fossil fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, Kajiyama proposed the establishment of an cooperation initiative among the EAS member states for the promotion of carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, technologies to reduce CO2 emissions into the air. The idea drew support at the videoconference, according to sources with access to the talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]