Japan Governors Demand Area-Focused Powerful Coronavirus Measures

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's prefectural governors called on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Friday to implement powerful anti-coronavirus measures in an area-focused way.

"We ask you to exercise strong leadership to set target areas and take powerful, effective measures there," Tokushima Governor Kamon Iizumi, head of the National Governors' Association, told Suga in a government-sponsored meeting held at the prime minister's office.

During his first meeting with members of the association as prime minister, Suga said, "Seeing new national coronavirus cases top 2,000 every day, we are on a maximum alert."

Then he stressed that his administration is determined to put the Japanese economy back on the recovery path while doing utmost to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

On some people's calls on the government to halt the Go To stimulus campaigns amid the pandemic's resurgence in various parts of the country, Suga only reiterated that the government is requesting no more than four users of the relief programs for the tourism and restaurant industries have meals and drinks together in virus hot areas.

