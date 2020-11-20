"Go To Eat" Coupons on Sale in Tokyo as Infections Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Dining coupons under the government's "Go To Eat" campaign went on sale in Tokyo Friday, at a time when daily coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.

Each set of 10 1,000-yen and five 500-yen coupons is priced at 10,000 yen. Up to two sets can be bought at a time. Online applications for the digital version of them also started the same day. Both the paper and digital versions can be used until the end of next March.

About 50 people lined up before the opening of a coupon sales booth set up at the Kitasenju Marui shopping complex in Adachi Ward. The booth saw buyers continue to come until past noon.

Asked where to use the coupons, a woman in her 70s said, "I'll pick restaurants with sufficient measures to prevent infections."

"I'm half in doubt about the coupons' effects (on the entire restaurant industry), as people may choose high-end places to use them," said the owner of an Italian restaurant near JR Kitasenju Station where the number of dinnertime customers has fallen by around half amid the coronavirus crisis.

