Mitsubishi Elec Suffers Leaks of Biz Partners’ Bank Account Info

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> said Friday that information on bank accounts held by its domestic business partners has been breached as a result of an unauthorized access to a cloud-based service it uses.

The major electric and heavy machinery maker has so far confirmed information leaks for 8,635 bank accounts. It is investigating details of the hack.

The information breaches added to the revelation in January of the possibility of defense-related information managed by Mitsubishi Electric being leaked due to cyberattacks that hit the firm’s internal computer network last year. The company is thus expected to come under stronger pressure to tighten its information security.

The data leaked this time include business partners’ names, addresses, phone numbers and the names of their representative officials, as well as their bank account numbers and the names of account holders. The bank accounts are used for Mitsubishi Electric to make payments. The firm will individually contact the affected business partners, which include major companies and sole proprietors, to give explanations about the incident.

Mitsubishi Electric first recognized the unauthorized access on Monday. It later confirmed that the hacker in the guise of a Mitsubishi Electric employee saw multiple files and downloaded a file containing bank account information.

