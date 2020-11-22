Japan's Suga Calls for G-20 Unity at Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for unity among the Group of 20 member economies in a two-day teleconference of their leaders that opened Saturday night Japan time.

In the teleconference summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the G-20 leaders are set to discuss how to resume international travel and build a framework to ensure smooth vaccine supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The session was attended also by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Suga told his G-20 counterparts that Japan "will make every possible effort to revive the economy and resume travel while taking measures to prevent a resurgence of infections.

The G-20 "should send out a clear message" that the group of major countries will lead the fight against the coronavirus, global economic recovery and efforts to shape a new world order after the pandemic, he also said.

