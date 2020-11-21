Tokyo Daily Coronavirus Tally Hits New Record of 539

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo hit a new record high of 539 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital's daily coronavirus tally stood above 500 for the third straight day, surpassing the previous record of 534, set on Thursday.

Other prefectures also logged record new cases on Saturday, including the western prefectures of Hyogo and Ehime, which confirmed 153 and 22 new cases, respectively, and the eastern prefecture of Chiba, which reported 109 cases.

In the western prefecture of Kochi, coronavirus infection was confirmed for the first time in 24 days, with two people testing positive.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s accounted for 139 of the 539 new cases, making up the largest group by age. The daily total also included 110 people in their 30s, 105 in their 40s, and 60 aged 65 or older.

