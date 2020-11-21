Japan Govt Decides to Suspend "Go To Travel" Partially

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Saturday decided to partially suspend its Go To Travel tourism promotion scheme due to a spike in coronavirus infections in some regions.

"We will introduce measures such as a temporary halt to new reservations (of tours) to destinations where infections are spreading," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of the government's headquarters for coronavirus measures.

The Go To Eat program for supporting eating and drinking establishments will be affected as well.

"We will request that a suspension of meal voucher issuance and the use of reward points be considered," Suga said.

On Friday, a government panel subgroup on coronavirus measures said that some prefectures are entering situations that should be graded Stage 3, which indicates a rapid increase in infections.

