Japan to Suspend "Go To" Programs Partially

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Saturday decided to partially suspend its Go To Campaign demand-stimulating programs due to a spike in novel coronavirus infections in some regions.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration changed course after refusing to review the programs citing the importance of balancing efforts to stop the epidemic with economic activities.

For the Go To Travel tourism promotion scheme, the government will temporarily halt new reservations for destinations where infections are spreading.

It will also suspend the issuance of new meal vouchers under the Go To Eat program for supporting eating and drinking establishments.

"We will consider the state of infections in areas where the spread of the virus has reached a certain level and cooperate with prefectural governors to implement stronger measures," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of the government's headquarters for coronavirus measures.

