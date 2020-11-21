Event to Check Coronavirus Measures for Awa Odori Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Tokushima, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--An event to test coronavirus infection prevention measures for the "Awa Odori" dance festival in the western Japan city of Tokushima began Saturday.

The festival was canceled this year for the first time since the end of World War II due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The organizing committee, including the Tokushima city government, hopes to test the COVID-19 countermeasures, such as the use of mouth shields by dancers and a limit on the number of spectators, and measures to guide spectators, so that the festival can be resumed next year.

The "Awa Odori Next Model" event will run for two days in the central part of Tokushima.

The dancers kept a distance of 2 meters from each other and refrained from chanting as they danced with their mouth shields on.

