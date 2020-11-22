Japan Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s death toll linked to the novel coronavirus rose by seven from the previous day to 2,001 on Sunday.

The death toll, which includes foreign cruise ship-related cases, doubled in about four months after surpassing 1,000 on July 20. Japan had its first fatal case Feb. 13.

Across the country, 2,170 new infection cases were confirmed Sunday. The daily count exceeded 2,000 for the fifth straight day.

The western prefectures of Osaka and Ehime rewrote their daily records, reporting 490 and 23 cases, respectively.

Osaka’s daily count topped 400 for the second straight day. Infection routes were unknown in 76 pct of the 490 cases.

