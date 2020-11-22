Tokyo Reports 391 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 391 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, the first daily number below 400 in four days.

The total included 129 cases in their 20s, the largest number by age group, followed by 72 in their 30s, 52 in their 50s, 45 in their 40s and 40 aged 65 or over.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 40, unchanged from the previous day.

