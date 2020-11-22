Strong Quake Hits Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 hit eastern Japan on Sunday evening.

The quake, which occurred off the Pacific coast of Ibaraki Prefecture around 7:05 p.m. (10:05 a.m. GMT), measured lower 5 in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the quake is believed to be an aftershock of the March 2011 temblor, which unleashed massive tsunami along the Pacific coast of the eastern side of the Honshu main island, including the Tohoku region.

According to the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s Secretariat, there has been no report of any problem with nuclear facilities in the prefecture, including Japan Atomic Power Co.'s suspended Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency’s Tokai reprocessing plant, both located in the village.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> said no problem has been reported from its Fukushima No. 1 or No. 2 plant in Fukushima Prefecture. The two facilities were hit by the March 2011 quake and tsunami, and all reactors there have been decommissioned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]