Japan Confirms 14,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Week

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 133,843 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 14,432 from a week before.

The death toll from the virus totaled 2,001 in the nation, up by 93.

During the week, the daily number of newly confirmed infection cases hit record highs in many prefectures. The nationwide daily count topped 2,000 for five straight days until Sunday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest cumulative number of infections, at 37,708, up by 2,957 from a week before, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 17,649, up by 2,228, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 11,344, up by 1,189, and Aichi, central Japan, at 8,831, up by 1,118.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which is also seeing a rapid increase in infections, the cumulative tally grew by 1,669 to 7,163.

