Serious Coronavirus Patients Hit Record 331 in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus patients with serious symptoms in Japan rose to a record high of 331 on Monday, surpassing the previous high of 328 marked on April 30 at the peak of the first wave of infections in the nation, the health ministry said.

With the occupancy rate for hospital beds for seriously ill coronavirus patients rising in many parts of Japan, there are growing concerns that the supply-demand balance for medical services will become tighter.

On Monday, a total of 1,155 people were newly confirmed infected with the virus across the nation.

Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed 26 new cases, logging a record daily high for the third straight day. The northeastern prefecture of Iwate reported the first novel coronavirus fatality there.

In Tokyo, 314 people were found positive for the virus on the day, with the daily count in the Japanese capital standing below 400 for two days in a row. Of them, 65 people are in the 20s, 63 in their 50s, 58 in their 30s and 41 in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 34. The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo increased by one from Sunday to 41.

