"Go To Travel" Suspension Eyed for Sapporo, Osaka

Sapporo/Osaka, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The government of Hokkaido on Monday started considering temporarily excluding Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture, from the central government's Go To Travel campaign due to a surge in novel coronavirus infection cases in the city.

"This is a tough issue, but we need to study suspending Sapporo from the campaign when the current infection situation in the city and the burden on the local medical service system are taken into account," Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki told reporters at the prefectural government office in the city.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, said in a television program the same day that he plans to ask the central government to suspend the coverage of the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture, where infections are rapidly increasing, under the campaign that reduces travel costs using state subsidies. The prefecture aims to put the temporary halt into effect on Friday.

Yoshimura also showed a plan to ask eating and drinking establishments in the city, mainly those in downtown areas, to move up the closing time to 9 p.m. or earlier, starting also on Friday.

Amid the growing spread of coronavirus infections in the nation, the Japanese government decided Saturday to review the operations of its Go To series demand-stimulating campaigns in some areas, including the suspension of reservations under Go To Travel and the distribution of meal vouchers under the Go To Eat initiative.

