U.N. Human Rights Panel Raps Ghosn's Arrest as Unfair

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--A working group under the U.N. Human Rights Council has compiled a report criticizing Japanese authorities' repeated arrest and detention of former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn over his alleged financial irregularities, it was learned Monday.

The council's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in the report, dated Friday, that the process of arresting and detaining Ghosn four times was "fundamentally unfair" as it "prevented him from regaining his liberty and from enjoying other fair trial rights, including to freely communicate with legal counsel."

The repeated arrest "appears to be an abuse of process intended to ensure that he remained in custody," the group said, noting that it will refer the case to the special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

The working group requested the Japanese government to take steps "necessary to remedy the situation" of Ghosn without delay and bring it into conformity with the relevant international norms.

It also urged Japan to "ensure a full and independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding the arbitrary detention" of Ghosn and "take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights."

