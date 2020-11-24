Abe Office May Have Paid for Support Group’s Party: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s office may have covered some of the costs of a dinner party held by a support group for him at a Tokyo hotel on the day before the government’s annual cherry blossom-viewing event, informed sources said Tuesday, citing hotel documents.

According to the sources, detailed statements made by the hotel for the party indicate that the party’s total costs in recent years were several million yen higher than total charges collected from party participants.

Abe has denied that his office shouldered any of the party costs, explaining that the office only mediated between the hotel and party participants.

Over the dinner party, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad has questioned a secretary to Abe on a voluntary basis, after receiving a complaint from citizens of a violation of the political funds control law.

The Abe office issued a comment on Tuesday saying that it is cooperating with the investigation in good faith.

