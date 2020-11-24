Abe Office May Have Paid over 8 M. Yen for Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office may have covered over 8 million yen in costs of dinner parties for supporters over the five years to 2019, informed sources said Tuesday.

The office is suspected of covering the differences between the total costs of the five parties and the fees collected from their participants as shown in detailed statements by hotels, the venues of the parties, according to the sources.

The parties in question were an annual function held by a support group for Abe on the eve of the government's yearly cherry blossom-viewing event, where Abe received guests including dignitaries and his supporters.

The sources also said the hotels seem to have written out receipts showing that Abe's office paid the differences and handed the receipts to the office.

Abe has denied that his office shouldered any of the party costs, explaining that the office only mediated between the hotels and party participants. He also said the hotels did not issue any written estimates or detailed statements to the office.

