Existing Reservations to Be Cut from Go To Travel Campaign

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday existing accommodation reservations will be excluded from the Go To Travel government-subsidized tourism promotion campaign for destinations where coronavirus infections are spreading.

This may prompt customers to cancel reservations, but the government will make sure that they are not charged cancellation fees. It will also pay 35 pct of the accommodation costs to hotel operators when the reservations are canceled.

In a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Saturday, the government decided to stop accepting new accommodation reservations temporarily under the Go To Travel program, for travels to areas seeing a surge in the number of infections.

But travel from such areas will still be covered by the discount scheme, the government said Tuesday.

Infections are spreading in the city of Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka, western Japan.

