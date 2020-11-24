Japan Mulling Govt Posts for Female Imperial Family Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering having female Imperial Family members who have lost their royal status upon marriage continue Imperial activities as government employees, informed sources said Tuesday.

Creating such a system is one of the options to address a decline in the number of Imperial Family members that threatens the stability of Imperial activities, a government source said.

The Imperial House Law stipulates that female Imperial Family members lose their royal status when they get married to a commoner.

Currently, there are 13 female Imperial Family members. Of them, six, including Princess Aiko, 18, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, are not married.

There are concerns within the government that Imperial activities may be hindered if such members get married and leave the family.

