Japan Protests U.N. Group’s Criticism over Ghosn’s Detention

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has filed a protest against a U.N. working group’s report criticizing the arrest and detention of former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn in the country, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

The report by the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was “extremely regrettable,” the minister told a press conference, arguing that it is solely based on the Ghosn side’s unilateral claims and contains factual errors.

“Our country’s criminal justice system guarantees basic human rights and allows the proper implementation of appropriate procedures,” Kamikawa said.

She denied that the criminal procedures taken against Ghosn amount to arbitrary detention.

