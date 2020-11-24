“Demon Slayer” Movie Rises to 3rd in Japan Box-Office Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--A movie based on the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” popular manga series has climbed to third place in Japan’s all-time movie box-office revenue rankings, overtaking Disney film “Frozen,” Toho Co. <9602> said Tuesday.

Cumulative revenue of the anime movie, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” which first hit screens on Oct. 16, had reached 25,917 million yen by Monday, surpassing the 25.5-billion-yen revenue of Frozen, released in 2014.

Among Japanese films, the Demon Slayer movie, distributed by Toho, rose to second in the country’s box-office revenue list, overtaking “Kimi no Na wa” (Your Name), a 2016 anime film directed by Makoto Shinkai of Japan that earned 25 billion yen.

Standing at the top of the Japanese box-office rankings for all movies and also of the rankings for Japanese movies is Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki’s “Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi” (Spirited Away), released in 2001. The film, which won the Golden Bear Award for Best Film at the 2002 Berlin Film Festival, achieved revenue of 30.8 billion yen.

The box-office revenue of the Demon Slayer movie exceeded 10 billion yen on the 10th day of hitting screens and topped 20 billion yen on the 24th day, making it the fastest to reach the two milestones, respectively, among all movies released in the country. The film has so far drawn an audience of 19.39 million in total.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]