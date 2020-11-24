Japan, China Agree to Resume Biz Travel by Month-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed Tuesday to resume business travel between their countries by the end of this month.

Motegi took up the issue of intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa and urged China to take "proactive action" over the matter. China claims the Japanese-administered islands, called Diaoyu in the country.

According to Japanese sources, the two ministers did not discuss a planned visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which has been put off due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Wang became the first key Chinese government official to visit Japan since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office in September. Wang and Suga are scheduled to hold talks Wednesday evening.

Motegi stressed to Wang that the "stable Japan-China relations are extremely important to the region and the international community."

