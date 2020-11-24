Japan Reports 1,228 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,228 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, with the nationwide death toll rising 19 to 2,028.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infection cases stood at 186, falling below 200 for the first time in eight days. Fifty-three cases were in their 20s, followed by 29 in their 30s, 22 in their 40s, 21 in their 50s and 36 aged 65 or over.

The number of seriously ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by 10 from Monday to 51, highest since 52 reported May 18 during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

On Tuesday, six and four deaths were reported in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the western prefecture of Osaka, respectively. The northeastern prefecture of Akita saw its first fatal case.

Hokkaido reported 216 infection cases, topping 200 for the seventh consecutive day. The tally included 165 recorded in the prefecture's capital of Sapporo, where three infection clusters, including one at a prefectural high school, were confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]