Tokyo Confirms 186 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 186 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital fell below 200 for the first time in eight days.

New cases tend to be relatively lower after a holiday due to fewer people having taken a test for the virus. Monday was a national holiday.

By age group, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 53, followed by 29 in their 30s, 22 in their 40s and 21 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 36.

The number of seriously ill patients stood at 51, up by 10 from the previous day.

