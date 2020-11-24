Japan Excludes Sapporo, Osaka from Go To Travel Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that trips to the cities of Sapporo and Osaka will be temporarily excluded from its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, effective immediately, due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Trips to the two cities will be barred from the discount scheme until Dec. 15.

For existing reservations, trips whose departures are scheduled on or before Dec. 1 will be covered by the campaign, while others will be excluded. Cancellations are free of charge.

The decision came in response to requests for a temporary exclusion by the prefectural governments of Hokkaido, which includes Sapporo, and Osaka, both of which cited a surge in infections.

"We need to avoid further pressure on medical care systems," tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said after a meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the central government's coronavirus response.

