25,000 Osaka Restaurants, Bars to Be Asked to Close Early

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Osaka, western Japan, said Tuesday it will ask about 25,000 restaurants and bars in its capital city of Osaka to move up their closing time to 9 p.m. or earlier.

The decision was made at a meeting of the prefectural government's coronavirus response task force amid a recent surge in infection.

The request will be in place for 15 days starting Friday.

Subject to the request will be restaurants and bars in Kita Ward, which hosts the Kitashinchi entertainment district, and Chuo Ward, home to the Minami entertainment district.

"Stores are concentrated in very small areas" in the wards, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at the meeting. "We aim to prevent the spread of infections in entertainment districts somehow," he said.

