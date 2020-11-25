Japan, China to Launch Dialogue on Climate Change

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China have agreed to establish a dialogue on climate change, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan has recently declared that it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050, while China aims for zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060.

Motegi and Wang also agreed to launch talks on bilateral cooperation on trade in food items, as well as agricultural and fishery goods.

They confirmed that both sides will make preparations for activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary in 2022 of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

