Japanese Sake Brewer among BBC's 100 Influential Women List

London, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--A master brewer at a sake brewery in Higashihiroshima in the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima was included in British broadcaster BBC's list of the world's 100 influential women of the year released Tuesday.

Miho Imada, the "toji" chief brewer of Imada Sake Brewery, known for its Fukucho-brand sake products, was included in the list for her contributions as one of the few female toji brewers in Japan in taking over the arts of sake brewing, an area previously known to have barred women's participation.

In response to the announcement, Imada said on Twitter that it was "unexpected news."

"I hope that sake will spread further throughout the world," she added.

Also among the 100 women chosen this year were Sarah Gilbert, a professor at the University of Oxford who developed a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, and Sanna Marin, who became the youngest prime minister of Finland last year.

