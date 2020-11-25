3.95 M. Copies Set for "Demon Slayer" Final Volume

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese publisher Shueisha Inc. said Wednesday it will publish 3.95 million copies for the first edition of the 23rd and final volume of popular manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," set for release on Dec. 4.

The cumulative circulation of the series, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, will total over 120 million copies, according to Shueisha.

The series features the fight against demons by Tanjiro Kamado, a boy in Japan's Taisho era in the early 1900s, to return his younger sister Nezuko to a human state after she is turned into a demon when other family members are killed by a demon at their home during his absence.

The manga appeared in Shueisha's Shukan Shonen Jump weekly magazine between February 2016 and May this year.

For the final volume, Gotoge added a 14-page epilogue and 25 pages of bonus content.

