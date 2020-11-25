Tokyo to Ask Restaurants to Close Early Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Wednesday decided to request restaurants and others to close by 10 p.m. every night, as coronavirus infections are spreading in the Japanese capital.

The request for shorter operating hours will stay in place for 20 days from Saturday until Dec. 17, affecting eating and drinking establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors.

The request does not apply to establishments on remote islands. The metropolitan government will pay up to 400,000 yen to restaurant and other operators that meet the request.

"It will be a burden just ahead of the busy year-end period, but we ask for your cooperation," Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference after a COVID-19 task force meeting where the request was adopted.

"I want residents to refrain as much as possible from going out for nonessential purposes," she said. "If you go out, please take thorough measures to prevent infection."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]