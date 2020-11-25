Suga Calls for China's Positive Action over Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday requested China to take positive action on issues related to the Senkaku Islands of Okinawa Prefecture and Hong Kong.

In his meeting with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Suga expressed concerns over intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands, claimed by China, and the situation in Hong Kong, over which China is strengthening its control.

"Stable relations between the two countries are important to the region and the international community, and we want to fulfill our responsibilities together," Suga said at the beginning of the meeting.

He asked China to scrap its import restrictions on some Japanese food while seeking understanding so that Japan can resume its beef exports and expand shipments of polished rice.

Suga also asked for China's cooperation to resolve issues involving North Korea, including the abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

