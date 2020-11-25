Japan Coronavirus Cases below 2,000 for 3rd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases came to 1,948 in Japan on Wednesday, standing below 2,000 for the third consecutive day.

Tokyo’s daily count stood at 401, topping 400 for the first time in four days. There were 101 cases in their 20s, 73 in their 30s, 65 in their 50s and 54 aged 65 or over.

The number of seriously ill patients in the Japanese capital grew by three from Tuesday to 54.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, saw 318 new cases, exceeding 300 for the first time in three days.

The nationwide death toll, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, rose by 21 to 2,049. On Wednesday, six deaths were reported in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

