Tokyo Confirms 401 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 401 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 400 for the first time in four days. By age group, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 101, followed by those in their 30s, at 73, and those in their 50s, at 65. People aged 65 or over came to 54.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 54, up by three from the Tuesday.

