Japan Team Advises against Trips to, from COVID-19 Hotspots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government team on the novel coronavirus epidemic Wednesday called for voluntary restrictions on travel to and from areas where COVID-19 cases are surging.

The areas are those that should be rated Stage 3, the second-worst level on the four-tier system to measure the seriousness of the novel coronavirus situation, according to the government panel subgroup, led by Shigeru Omi, president of the Japan Community Health Care Organization.

The cities of Sapporo, Osaka and Nagoya, along with Tokyo's 23 special wards, are considered to be in the Stage 3 situation, Omi told a news conference.

Trips to and from Stage 3 areas should be avoided as much as possible, the subgroup said in its recommendations adopted at Wednesday's meeting, adding that in these areas, a business hour reduction should also be considered urgently for eating and drinking establishments serving alcohol.

The recommendations stressed the importance of "taking powerful measures, intensively concentrating on the coming three weeks," in prefectures where the virus is raging, so that the public will be able to spend the year-end and New Year's holiday period calmly.

