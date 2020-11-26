Xi Visit to Japan Up in Air as Tokyo Toughens Stance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A planned state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping has been put on hold, with Tokyo toughening its stance toward Beijing over the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

There has been no progress on rescheduling the visit, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reflecting the Japanese government’s frustration over China’s activities off the Senkakus, claimed by Beijing.

“The situation is very serious,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference on Wednesday, referring to two Chinese government ships being spotted near the contiguous zone just outside Japanese territorial waters around the islands the same day.

The Japan Coast Guard has found Chinese government ships sailing in the contiguous zone off the islands for a record 306 days this year so far.

The Japanese government showed particularly strong concerns over the incident on Wednesday because it occurred on the same day as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held talks in Tokyo with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

