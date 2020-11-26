Foreign Investment in Japan Grows to Record 33.9 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The balance of foreign direct investment in Japan stood at 33.9 trillion yen at the end of 2019, hitting a new record high, according to the Japan External Trade Organization.

The balance jumped 10.4 pct from a year before, as investment from other Asian countries, including China, and the United States increased, JETRO, a Japanese government-affiliated body, said Wednesday.

Even after the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic, foreign investment in Japan remained robust, with the investment amount in January-September 2020 exceeding the year-before level. Of the nine-month total, stock, capital investment increased 13.6 pct to 610 billion yen.

JETRO Chairman Nobuhiko Sasaki said at a press conference that the brisk investment in Japan despite the pandemic is “a result of (investment attraction) efforts made over many years in the past.”

Sasaki also said the pandemic has generated new demand, such as that for telemedicine services and that related to factory automation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]