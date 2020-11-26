Death Penalty Sought for 2017 Mass Murder in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors asked a Tokyo court on Thursday to give a 30-year-old man a death sentence in a case in which the bodies of nine young people were found at an apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2017.

The accused, Takahiro Shiraishi, “deserves to die for taking the lives of as many as nine people,” the prosecution said at the Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court.

The prosecution condemned the case as extremely heinous, arguing that the accused feels “no guilty conscience or remorse” after “using the victims to satisfy his desire.”

The court is set to hand down a decision in the high-profile mass murder case on Dec. 15.

Shiraishi is charged with robbery, rape and murder. According to the indictment, he approached the victims, then in their 10s and 20s, after seeing them suggest their suicidal wishes on Twitter in August-October 2017.

