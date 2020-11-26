“Aoi,” “Himari” Most Popular Names for Babies Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The most popular names given to babies born in Japan in 2020 were “Aoi,” “So” and “Ao,” all of which are written as a single kanji character for “blue,” for boys, and “Himari,” “Hinata” and “Hina,” all written in the same combination of two characters for “sun” and “hollyhock,” for girls, a life insurer survey showed Thursday.

It was the first time for both names to take the top place since Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. started the annual rankings in 1989. In 2019, the kanji for blue for boys ranked fourth, and the characters for sun and hollyhock for girls placed second.

With other names for boys using the character for blue making the top 50 list this year, including “Sota,” which combines the character for blue and a character meaning “tough,” the company suggested that the kanji was popular because it has “an image of being free and open as if it can dispel uncertainties about the future that have been created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

The characters for girls were chosen apparently reflecting parents’ wishes for their daughters to be “always cheerful and positive,” Meiji Yasuda said.

For boys, a kanji character meaning “tree,” read as “Itsuki” or “Tatsuki,” which came seventh last year, and a character meaning “lotus,” pronounced “Ren,” which ranked top in 2019, shared the second spot this year. For girls, “Rin,” indicating “dignified,” and “Uta,” meaning “poem” or “song,” both using a single kanji character, ranked second and third, respectively. Rin was most popular in 2019 while Uta jumped from last year’s 20th place.

