Japan Confirms 2,504 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan stood at 2,504 on Thursday, topping 2,000 for the first time in four days.

The death toll linked to the virus grew by 29 from the previous day to 2,078.

The new fatalities included a record daily high of 12 in Osaka Prefecture, seven in Hokkaido and three each in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 34 to 410, topping 400 for the first time ever, the health ministry said.

In Tokyo, new coronavirus cases totaled 481, exceeding 400 for the second straight day. The number of seriously ill patients rose by six to 60.

