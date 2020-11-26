Tokyo Confirms 481 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 481 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 400 for the second straight day.

Of the total, 111 people are in their 20s, 82 in their 40s, 79 in their 30s and 69 in their 50s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. People aged 65 or over accounted for 83.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 60, up by six from Wednesday.

