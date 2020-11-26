Bars, Restaurants in Major Japan Cities Asked to Close Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan are stepping up their efforts to contain the coronavirus, asking bars and restaurants in major cities to shorten their operating hours as the virus is spreading in many parts of the country.

Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture have already requested that bars and restaurants close early. On Thursday, Hokkaido and Aichi Prefecture announced their own measures.

On Wednesday, an advisory panel to the central government proposed that bars and restaurants close early in areas where coronavirus cases are surging.

The prefectural government of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, said it will ask bars and restaurants offering hospitality services in its capital, Sapporo, to shut down from Saturday to Dec. 11.

Hokkaido will also ask other bars and restaurants and karaoke parlors in Sapporo's Susukino entertainment district to shorten their operating hours and the time in which they serve alcoholic drinks.

